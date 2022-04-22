WEST CARTHAGE — The village board of trustees decided during its April meeting to move forward with providing a summer recreation program but not to reopen the Twin Village Pool.
Mayor Scott M. Burto said the swim area on County Route 45 has not been open for a couple of years and is in need of repairs. He said he had reached out to neighboring municipalities to aid with the repair project but got no response. He also said it has been increasingly difficult to hire qualified lifeguards.
“Even pre-COVID, the numbers were down — half of what it was in the past,” the mayor said. “The board felt the money would be better spent elsewhere.”
The village will be providing a summer recreation program 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays from July 5 through Aug. 12 at the Donald F. Getman Memorial Park on Franklin Street. The village will be hiring four adults to oversee the activities.
According to West Carthage Deputy Mayor Scott J. Sullivan, who is liaison for the recreation program, an average 25 to 30 children per day utilize the program.
Mr. Sullivan said he did not know whether an alternative venue for swimming would be provided, though the program has traditionally included trips to Westcott Beach State Park in Henderson and Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge.
“Hopefully this (summer recreation) will get back some sense of normalcy,” he said. “It will be nice to have the kids be able to get together again.”
Due to the pandemic, numbers were limited for the program last year.
The villages of Carthage and Black River have not made plans yet for summer recreation. Officials said the programs should continue as they have in the past.
There has not been summer recreation in Deferiet since 2018 when it was canceled due to the construction of the playground, then the pandemic prevented activities.
“Due to the low number of children using our recreational program and changes in the qualifications for a recreation director and assistant, the village of Deferiet has chosen not to offer a recreational program this year,” Mayor Janet M. Zando said.
