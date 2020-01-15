Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.