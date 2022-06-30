Virtual orientation program for potential foster and adoptive parents on July 8

MEXICO – Interested in making a difference in the life of a child or teen?
Reach out to the Oswego County Department of Social Services for more information about fostering or adopting.
A virtual orientation meeting is planned from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, July 8 for those interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent.
Contact Patricia Pennock by Wednesday, July 6 ito participate. Call 315-963-5382 or email patricia.pennock@dfa.state.ny.us and provide an email address.
Login information will be provided to those who pre-register. If no responses are received, the meeting will be cancelled.
Attendance at the informational meeting is required in order to enroll in the 11-week preparation program. Single and two-parent families may apply to foster or adopt. Both parents in a two-parent household must attend the training.
For more information about foster parenting and adoption through the Department of Social Services, go to https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/human_services/social_services/adult___family_services/foster_care___adoption.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.