VK Kountry Klub: A weekday program for children whose parents must work during the COVID-19 crisis

CLEVELAND - After consulting with the Oswego County Health Department and the Child Care & Development Council, Vanderkamp in Cleveland will offer the Kountry Klub, an emergency program to assist families where parents must work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If people need childcare, call (315) 675-3651 to see if this is the right program to meet the needs of a family. People may contact them when the need arises during business hours the day before they need childcare. The parent handbook and registration form are available for download at http://www.vk.org/vanderkamp-kares/
Priority registration will be given to children of healthcare workers and first responders. There will also be additional savings applied for those children.
For other families with more than one child, Vanderkamp’s multiple child savings have always applied to all children (including the first) and they will continue to offer that now. For maximum flexibility, registration fees will be assessed per day not per week.
This is an early roll out of a program they have been working toward and were hoping to begin in the coming months. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, they choose to work with the Oswego County Health Department and the Child Care and Development Council to be able to serve families of first responders, healthcare professionals and other essential workers in need.
About Us:Vanderkamp Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization located in Cleveland along the North Shore of Oneida Lake. A convenient drive from several urban centers, Vanderkamp immerses people in its unique local history and the scenic natural beauty of rural Central New York with 850 acres of forests, meadows, fields, streams, and a private lake. For more than 50 years, Vanderkamp has provided a variety of annual Christian summer kamp programs and retreats attracting youth and adults from the Central New York area, throughout the state, and across the nation.
