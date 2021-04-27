CANTON — I Love My Park Day is celebrating its 10th year this weekend with a pandemic-modified statewide cleanup event, and four parks are to be worked in the north country.
The two-day event on Saturday and Sunday is hosted by Parks and Trails New York, in partnership with the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Advance registration is required for all cleanup events. Registration forms are posted to ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day.
In St. Lawrence County, volunteers ages 18 and older are needed at Upper and Lower Lakes Wildlife Management Area to install an electric fence to prevent raccoons and skunks from infiltrating a turtle nesting area. Participants are asked to meet at noon Saturday at the Upper and Lower Lakes shop on Route 68 in Canton and bring their own sledge hammers, work gloves, rakes and wire cutters.
Higley Flow State Park is in need of volunteers of all ages for trail work from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Participants should meet at the Nature Center for assignments.
In Jefferson County, several projects are slated across the two days at Wellesley Island State Park. Volunteers of all ages are asked to meet at the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center for each project. Saturday’s focus is gardening, weeding, mulching, bird feeder cleaning, chair cleaning and leaf raking. Sunday’s projects include recording trail conditions, shoreline cleanup, window washing and paved trail sweeping.
Black River Trail work is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Watertown, though registration is now full. Participants will be cutting back overgrown trail brush and collecting trash.
