WADDINGTON — More than three dozen volunteers recently worked to freshen up a historic town cemetery which includes the final resting spots of three Revolutionary War veterans.
The 38 volunteers worked at Union Cemetery on May 13 ahead of a public ceremony planned for 10 a.m. June 3 in which a Pomeroy Foundation “Patriot Burials” marker will be placed at the cemetery, located on County Route 31A, aka Connie Woods Road. It’s located just after the intersection with Route 28.
The Revolutionary War veterans buried at the cemetery:
■ Asa Walbridge, (1766-1850).
■ Samuel Daniels, (1762-1842).
■ Isaac Bartholomew (1761-1841).
Mr. Walbridger and Mr. Daniels were privates in their service, while Mr. Bartholomew served as corporal.
The town of Waddington maintains five cemeteries, with four of them dating back to the early 1800s, according to Waddington resident Tracey S. Putney, who helped to organize the cleanup and did the legwork to apply for the Pomeroy Foundation grant.
“While they are mowed and trimmed, that doesn’t address the stones in disrepair, tree work and overgrown brush or fences in need of repair or replacement,” said Ms. Putney, who is no stranger to projects that honor Waddington military veterans. Last year, banners were dedicated at the village’s square at the annual Memorial Day observance honoring 10 from the community who were killed in action. Ms. Putney created placards highlighting biographical information on the fallen soldiers.
Ms. Putney said she heard about the Pomeroy Foundation’s Patriot Burials program about five years ago. “I’m dedicated to veterans, and the people I’m working with are as well,” she said.
Volunteers at the May 13 work day included Girl Scout Troop 50031 Madrid-Waddington juniors, who helped clean the stones of the three patriots and Boy Scout Troop 9 from Heuvelton with its members cleaning up brush, raking up fallen limbs and filling holes with dirt.
Other volunteers cleaned 36 stones, straightened 18 stones and rest the bases of two stones that were tipped over. A “Patriots” stone that was tipped over and broken in half was restored.
Gehirg Putney from Putney Tree Service volunteered his time and equipment to pick up brush from the event and to auger the hole for the base of the Patriot Burials marker.
“Chamberlain Corners Cemetery has Revolutionary War veterans, as does Old Brookside Cemetery,” Ms. Putney said. “We’ll apply and hope to do (Patriot Burials) plaques for those cemeteries.”
Ms. Putney said that the Waddington Cemetery Committee, with help from community members, local businesses and retired and active Alcoa employees through an action grant have made a lot of progress at the Chamberlain Corners Cemetery.
Ms. Putney said all are welcome at the June 3 ceremony at Union Cemetery. Guests may bring a chair. For more information, or to help out at a future clean-up day, contact Ms. Putney at 315-261-1305. Among those scheduled to attend are representatives from the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Sons of the American Revolution.
