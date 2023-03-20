A new report from the CDC is warning parents about the dangers of certain bacteria that have been found in breast pumps. At least two infants in the U.S. were infected by the bacteria Cronobacter sazkazakii. Although the bacteria is rare, it can lead to “severe and often fatal meningitis and sepsis in young infants.

“One case was likely transmitted by powdered formula prepared in the home, and the other through expressed milk contaminated by breast pump equipment,” the report stated.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.