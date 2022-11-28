Why ‘gentle parenting’ is a cult mentality

Research into childrearing outcomes found that children raised by parents who set and enforce firm limits and punish premeditated misbehavior score highest on scales of well-being, writes family psychologist John Rosemond. (Katarzyna Bialasiewicz/Dreamstime/TNS)

This is the Age of the Parenting Cult, the latest iteration of which is so-called “gentle parenting.” GP is the latest attempt by America’s mental health industry to persuade moms (today’s all-too-typical dad is a mere “parenting aide”) to approach discipline such that both child behavior and child mental health problems increase, which they have, and dramatically so, since the early 1970s, when parents began taking their marching orders from psychologists and the like (Full disclosure: Yours truly is a psychologist).

Lots of moms responded to my recent column on gentle parenting. Comments ranged from “You obviously don’t understand” to testimonies of being excluded from the Good Mommy Club for the offenses of scolding and even (gasp!) punishing children for misbehavior.

