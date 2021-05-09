SACKETS HARBOR — It was, of all things, the Easter ham of 2014 that raised red flags signaling concern about the health of Patricia Ann Esposito.
Daughter Lynn M. Pietroski was among family members who stopped by that day at her parents’ Watertown home. Her mom, the former Patricia (Treesha) Davidson, married Peter L. Esposito in February of 1962.
“It was a very nonchalant situation where my mom had the ham in the oven but nothing else,” Mrs. Pietroski said. “My mom was a homemaker, the caregiver and cook. It was odd to us that the table wasn’t set and the meal wasn’t prepped to the fullest extent. We’re a close-knit joking family and were like, ‘Mom! What’s going on?’ She’s just so sweet. She laughed it off, like, ‘What was I thinking?’”
But looking back, that day marked the beginnings of a journey for the family into the uncertain world of Alzheimer’s Disease and the caring of someone with the affliction, of which there is no cure.
Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.
Mrs. Esposito, 81, is one of close to 6 million Americans living with the disease. Her story is just one of how American families are dealing with it.
“A diagnosis of Alzheimer’s in my opinion, is no different than a diagnosis of cancer, or anything,” Mrs. Pietroski said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen. You have no idea of how to deal with that.”
Later in 2014, as Mrs. Esposito was in the early stages of Alzheimer’s but still undiagnosed, she and her husband made their annual trip south to see their children. In addition to daughter Mrs. Pietroski, they have two sons, Peter William, Rockhill, S.C.; Mark of Watertown; and another daughter, Lori (Kyle) Ohmann of Conover, N.C.
“We noticed a significant change when she came back in 2014,” Mrs. Pietroski said. “Simple things, like she told my sister, ‘I forgot how to make a cake. Where’s the washer and dryer?’ She was unsure of how to check her diabetes and blood sugar. Her personality changed slightly.”
More changes to her personality were noticed in early 2015. By then, Mr. Esposito was forced to share the news about his wife’s diagnosis.
“It goes back to being in a large Italian family,” Mrs. Pietroski said. “My dad was the protector. He kind of kept it a secret and did what he did to cover, because I guess you don’t want to accept this as fact.”
Mrs. Pietroski said her brother Mark did his own digging and found out the truth.
“He called me and said, ‘You need to come here. Mom’s been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.’ From there, the journey began.”
Mrs. Peitroski said her father had taken her mom to their family doctor with his concerns. After a series of tests, the diagnosis was confirmed.
“My mom became a little more withdrawn,” Mrs. Pietroski said. “We started to see more signs of her forgetting things, being confused, or just quieter. At that time, we knew there would be other symptoms that were very concerning.”
Mrs. Pietroski and Mark became the primary family managers of the situation because they lived nearby.
“This couldn’t fall on my father,” Mrs. Pietroski said. “He was in his late 70s, early 80s. He was heart-broken. They had been married for 55 years.”
Mrs. Pietroski said she and brother Mark went into “parent mode.”
“We became the parents,” she said. “We became the primary caregiver of our parents. My brother and I have this conversation all the time. We’re just doing what our parents did for us as we were growing up.”
Her father was told by his children that his wife could not be his health care proxy anymore, and that he was too emotional to make sound decisions about his wife’s health.
Also, Mrs. Pietroski and Mark made the case that the South Meadow Street Watertown home of her parents’ was too large for them.
“We encouraged them to place their house on the market and begrudgingly, my father did and they moved to Sackets Harbor where I reside, into an apartment to try to kind of consolidate the footprint of where my mom could wander and navigate.”
Finding an apartment helped to secure a promise that Mrs. Pietroski made to her dad.
”I knew I didn’t want my mother sitting in a nursing home,” she said. “That was my personal choice and my father’s wishes — his fear that she would be in a nursing home or that he would have to go to one. I always assured him that that would not be the case. We would do what we could to make sure that this wouldn’t happen.”
In the meantime, Mrs. Pietroski, chief operating officer of The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence, and Mark, employed by the Watertown’s Parks and Recreation Department, had to manage their own concerns.
“It’s not been easy. It’s not been without heartache,” Mrs. Pietroski said. “It’s not been without almost a daily struggle. But it was a promise we all made to one another and we’re sticking true to that promise — that my mother be cared for and that she receive the best care possible because that’s what we were afforded as children.”
Peter Esposito died April 30, 2018 at the age of 85.
“I believe he died of a broken heart,” Mrs. Pietroski said.
On the two-year anniversary of her husband’s death, on March 30, 2020, Mrs. Esposito was diagnosed with COVID-19. She was transported, unconscious, to Samaritan Medical Center by an ambulance.
“She stayed in the hospital for five days and recovered,” Mrs. Pietroski said. “She regressed, though. When I was able to finally pick her up, she had been in a strange environment for over five days and nobody knew her or her nuances.”
These days, the Esposito family is assisted by a team of six private caregivers, who provide around-the-clock care for Patricia.
“They are part of our family,” Mrs. Pietroski said. “You have to rely on these people and trust them that they’re going to care for your family member as if they were their family member. I don’t think there are words to explain the extension of my arm that these ladies are. Everyone says to us, “You’re lucky.’ But I think part of it is that my mom is an amazing human being regardless of what has taken over her brain and her mind. I think they’re giving her the best life.”
Mrs. Esposito’s Sackets Harbor apartment is near the village home of Mrs. Pietroski and her husband.
“It’s very rare that a day goes by that I don’t see her,” she said.
But they are bittersweet visits.
“Today, my mother is non-verbal,” Mrs. Pietroski said.
Also, her eyesight is almost gone. She doesn’t recognize family members.
“But I can tell you that when my mom hears my voice and feels my hug, there’s no doubt she knows I’m somebody,” Mrs. Pietroski said. “There’s some type of connection.”
Mrs. Pietroski often sings to her mom.
“Our song is, ‘You Are My Sunshine.’”
Signs posted throughout the apartment share that song title and act as a gentle, passing reminder.
Caregivers and family make sure that Mrs. Esposito has stimulating things for her senses, ranging from stuffed animals to grasp and snuggle with to remote-controlled child toys to watch and listen to.
“Because of my mom’s inability to see or to ambulate independently or to do a lot, we always ensure she has things in her hands — Teddy Bears, dolls, rubbery things and things that make music,” Mrs. Pietroski said.
Mrs. Pietroski is aided through the journey by the life lessons that were shared by her mom, a 1956 graduate of Watertown High School.
“My mom always saw the positive in anything,” she said. “If you give her the worse news, she’d find the positive. She was the mom you would tell her things, and it wouldn’t get out. She was a friend. And that was the way with all of her children, not just me. She was a mom’s mom.”
She was asked if anything special was planned for today, Mother’s Day.
“Every day with my mom, we try to make it special,” Mrs. Pietroski said. “We’re always trying to find ways to celebrate her. I think it will be what my mom can tolerate. We have to be very careful. You can’t have 30 people in the house.”
To help face her mom’s diagnosis, Mrs. Pietroski now treasures the little moments with her mom, while reflecting on the good life they’ve shared.
“My personality is very task-driven,” Mrs. Pietroski said. “All of us have faced tragedy in our lives. You have to look at the scope of tragedy. Mom is 83 years old. She has wonderful caregivers. We can’t change the diagnosis. We can’t cure it and can’t prevent it from progressing. So you have to live in the moment. I think that’s how I face it. I live in the moment of, today may be a good day. I might walk in and she may smile. I might walk in and she might be sound asleep and not coherent.”
“But I don’t change the way I approach it,”she said. “I go in, I get real close to her. I talk in her ear, sing in her ear. I tell her I love her and give her lots of hugs and that’s the best I can do.”
