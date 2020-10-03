PALERMO - A turkey dinner with all the fixings will be held from 4:30 p.m. until sold out on Oct. 8 at the Palermo United Methodist Church. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be a drive through pickup located in both the downstairs and upstairs parking lots.
The traditional Harvest Supper includes roast turkey, dressing, real mashed potatoes and gravy, butternut squash, corn, cranberry sauce, applesauce, dinner roll and carrot cake for dessert.
The church is located just off Route 3 on County Route 35, near Palermo Center.
Any questions call Ginny at 315-593-1560.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.