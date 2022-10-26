A prescription for vegetables and fruits? Yes! If you live in the North Country Region (Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton or Essex counties), then you might be eligible for a prescription from your doctor that includes free nutrition classes and $25 worth of produce a week.
This is how our FVRx program works:
— Tell your doctor you are interested.
— Your doctor will ask you a few brief screening questions for eligibility.
— If you are eligible, your doctor will send Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County (CCE) a referral to fill your prescription.
— An educator from CCE will contact you to let you know about nutrition class options (location, length, etc.)
— You will attend class once a week for about an hour.
— At the end of class, you will receive a $25 voucher from fresh vegetables and fruits.
— You will redeem the voucher from local farmers or a participating grocery store.
— You will take what you learn in class and ultimately increase the amount of produce you and your family are eating.
What exactly will you learn each week?
— To prepare easy, good-tasting, low-cost meals in minutes.
— To spend less time at the grocery store and buy healthier food with your money and SNAP benefits.
— To make healthy meals and snacks that children will love.
— To plan meals, prepare and store food safely, and use less salt, sugar, and fat when you cook.
— To read and understand food labels.
— To make healthy lifestyle changes part of every day.
We cannot wait to work with you! Call us or your doctor to inquire today.
