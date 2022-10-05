Whether you’re preserving your own harvest or you’ve purchased locally grown fruits or vegetables, canning, freezing and drying can be effective ways to serve foods that taste harvest-fresh at a later date. To ensure the products you serve are safe, it is important to follow tested guidelines for safely preserving foods by these methods. Cooperative Extension offers both information and hands-on, small group training in a variety of home food preservation topics.
The National Center for Home Food Preservation Website at http://nchfp.uga.edu/ includes science-based information on home food preservation, publications and links to other Extension sites. The center was established with funding from the Cooperative State Research, Education and Extension Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture (CSREES-USDA) to address food safety concerns for those who practice and teach home food preservation and processing methods. We also have upcoming hands-on classes for you to practice, ask questions, and see food preservation in action in October and November. Give us a call or see our events page to register. https://ccejefferson.org/events.
The following are the most common methods of food preservation:
CANNING: The high percentage of water in most fresh foods makes them very perishable. They spoil or lose their quality. Proper canning practices remove oxygen; destroy enzymes; prevent the growth of undesirable bacteria, yeasts, and molds; and help form a high vacuum in jars. Good vacuums form tight seals which keep liquid in and air and microorganisms out.
FREEZING: Freezing keeps food safe by slowing the movement of molecules, causing microbes to enter a dormant stage. Freezing preserves food for extended periods because it prevents the growth of microorganisms that cause both food spoilage and foodborne illness. Not all foods are good candidates for freezing because of their quality when thawed.
DRYING: Drying or “dehydrating” food is a method of food preservation that removes enough moisture from the food so bacteria, yeast and molds cannot grow — think “jerky”. However, you can dry many foods.
SMOKING: Hot smoking preserves foods in three ways: Heat kills microbes; chemicals found in the smoke — including formaldehyde and alcohols — act as preservatives; and the food dries out so there is less moist area for bacteria to grow.
FERMENTING: To preserve vegetables by fermentation, they are placed in an oxygen-free and salty environment. This environment encourages the growth of lactic acid bacteria, which are bacteria that are good for humans. These bacteria create lactic acid, which prevents bad microorganisms from developing.
PICKLING: In pickling, the food is placed in an edible liquid that inhibits or kills bacteria and other microorganisms. Typical pickling agents include brine (high in salt), vinegar, alcohol, and oil.
Maybe you have tried one or two of these and are ready to experiment with some other methods. We look forward to connecting with you on your food adventures!
