Everything is going green this month! How can you keep up? Let’s start with a day of green eating – without food coloring.
Breakfast — Green Smoothie
1 cup kale or spinach
1 banana, medium
1 cup low fat milk (or optional coconut milk or almond milk)
1 cup plain yogurt
1 apple, medium (cored and sliced)
1 cup frozen fruit (all one fruit or a combination of mixed frozen fruit)
1. In a blender, blend the kale or spinach and the liquid of your choice.
2. Add in the rest of the ingredients, blending after each item.
3. Serve and enjoy, cold.
4. Reserve the leftover smoothie in the refrigerator for later in the day or the next day.
Lunch – Spinach Salad
4 large eggs
2 apples
8 cups fresh spinach
1 cup dried figs (about 16 figs or one 7-oz pkg)
1 cup whole-grain croutons
1/2 cup light honey mustard or poppy seed dressing
To hard boil-eggs: Place eggs in saucepan large enough to hold them in a single layer. Add cold water to cover eggs by 1 inch. Heat over high heat just to boiling. Remove from heat and cover. Let eggs stand in hot water about 12 minutes. Drain and fill pan with cold water; let sit 10-15 minutes. Peel and slice. (If making ahead, refrigerate cooked unpeeled eggs)
Prepare other ingredients while eggs are cooking and cooling.
Wash, slice, and core apples.
Cut apples and dried figs into bite-sized chunks.
Wash and drain spinach.
To plate, divide ingredients evenly among four plates, top spinach with apples, eggs, dried figs and croutons. Drizzle with dressing
Dinner — Spaghetti and Spinach Pesto
1 pound whole wheat spaghetti, uncooked (or your favorite pasta shape)
1 package 10-oz frozen spinach, thawed, well drained
2 tablespoons canola oil
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
2 cloves garlic
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
2 tablespoons tub margarine
1/3 cup water
2 ounces crumbled feta cheese
In a blender (or food processor), combine spinach, oil, Parmesan cheese, parsley, garlic, salt and basil. Mix at medium speed until finely chopped.
Melt margarine in water. With blender or processor running, gradually pour in melted margarine mixture until blended.
Cook pasta according to package directions.
Toss pesto with cooked pasta.
Sprinkle feta on top and serve.
