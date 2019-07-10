MASSENA — Banana boats and cinnamon rolls, campfire style, were on the menu Monday morning at the Nicandri Nature Center.
About 15 participants sliced open their bananas, filled the banana peel with marshmallows and chocolate chips, wrapped them in aluminum foil and waited a few minutes for them to finish cooking on a campfire behind the Nature Center.
Naturalist Linda Besio said they didn’t want to peel the banana in typical fashion. Instead, they made two slices using a knife to create a cover.
“The hardest part is opening the banana. We’re not going to open it like a regular banana,” Ms. Besio said.
Using a spoon, they scooped out the banana and ate it.
“If you think you can’t eat the whole thing, you can share with somebody,” Ms. Besio said.
When the banana was gone, the now empty portion was filled with marshmallows and chocolate chips.
“Leave room for the chocolate chips,” she said.
After the banana peel was filled, the marshmallows and chocolate chips were covered with the cut portion of the banana peel, and then wrapped in aluminum foil. Ms. Besio placed each one directly on the fire to start the cooking process.
“We’ll leave it about 2 to 3 minutes and then flip it,” she said.
Then, they took a slice from a can of cinnamon rolls, wrapped it around a roasting fork stick and held it over the open fire until it was cooked.
Breakfast was served.
Campfire cooking will be offered again at 10 a.m. Sunday, and other activities are scheduled throughout the summer. They include Tabletop Robots, Rock Painting, Insect Catching, Nature Nuts, Turtle Painting, Fish Feeding, “Fishing for Reel,” Lena the Lizard Lady, Girl Scout Outdoor Skills, Live Raptor Program and Programs in the Parks at Coles Creek and Robert Moses beach.
A full schedule of events can be found at the Nature Center’s website, www.massenanaturecenter.com.
