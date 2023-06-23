Berry and turkey salad celebrates the season

Summer Berry and Turkey Salad. Linda Gassenheimer/TNS

I love this time of year when there’s a plentiful display of colorful berries. I decided to create a summer salad dinner, adding them to cooked turkey strips.

Here are a few tips on selecting and using berries. Strawberries don’t ripen off the vine. Look for bright red ones when buying them. The sweetest raspberries are the darker red ones. Although you won’t be able to tell until you get them home, blueberries should be firm to touch. Look to make sure there is no mold on the berries. They should be washed just before using them.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.