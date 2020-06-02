Best bites: Chocolate on Chocolate Stuffed Puffs

When I opened a bag of Stuffed Puffs’ new Chocolate on Chocolate version, my kids devoured a few immediately as snacks. “Good,” they said. Not blown away. Then we tried them on the campfire. “Amazing,” said one. “Good mix of chocolate to marshmallow,” said the other. I loved that they didn’t create the big mess of a regular s’mores treat because the chocolate is wrapped inside the marshmallow. It’s genius, really.
Size: 8.6 ounces
Price: $3.98
Available: Walmart stores and online at stuffedpuffs.com
