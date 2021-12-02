Breakfast with Santa and Buddy the Elf

FULTON - Santa and Buddy the Elf join local families for a pancake breakfast from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the CNY Arts Center in Fulton. Santa will hear Christmas wishes from children who will also make a Christmas art project and attend the holiday movie Polar Express. The Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
The pancake breakfast will be served from 10 a.m.-noon, followed by the movie which will run from noon-2 p.m. and again from 2-4 p.m. Santa will hear children’s Christmas wishes from 10 a.m.-noon. Children can make a Christmas art project and visit with Buddy the Elf while waiting to see Santa. Admission fee includes a pancake breakfast, a visit with Santa and Buddy, an art project and movie ticket. Admissions available at the door. No pre-registration is required.
The Fulton City Tree Lighting event will follow the same day, downtown from 3-7 p.m., and include activities, local vendors, Santa’s arrival to light the city Christmas tree, and hot chocolate.
Elf, the Musical, is this year’s holiday production at the Arts Center which opens on stage Dec. 9 and runs through Dec. 19 with performances Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are available online at https://cnycac.booktix.com/
For more information, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-59-ARTS (2787).
