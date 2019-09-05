MASSENA — Corey and Jennifer Deshaies were at the New York State Fair over the Labor Day weekend with one goal in mind — to capture a win in the Taste NY Food Truck Competition with their Rapidz Pulled and Loaded Food Trailer.
While they didn’t place first, their food sample won second place among 17 food trucks from throughout the state that were taking part in the competition.
“Verdict is in!! 2nd place. Thank you to everyone that came and supported us, and gave us your votes!!!,” they said in a Facebook post announcing the verdict.
“It was an amazing experience, and we were fortunate enough to be a part of it. A lot of hard work and months of preparation went into this contest and the fresh shredded Buffalo chicken sliders that were served. Up against all those local food trucks, including the winner Glazed and Confused Donuts, who have over 15,000 followers on Facebook, we were definitely nervous. We stuck to our motto of purchasing local, supporting local and serving the best fresh food possible. We cannot wait until next year,” Mrs. Deshaies said.
The Rapidz Pulled and Loaded Food Trailer was one of only 39 food trucks from across the state that had the privilege of competing in the Taste NY Food Truck Competition. Rapidz competed from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, sharing an entree in sample size with fairgoers, who paid $3 each for the samples and then cast their votes via text using a phone number revealed on the day of the event.
The top three vote-getters received Aldi gift cards of $1,000 $500 or $250, courtesy of the grocery company.
While Rapidz Pulled and Loaded has an extensive menu, ranging from “Starterz” and “Saladz” to “Loaded Friez!” and “Sandwichez,” they could use only one item for the competition. They opted for their Buffalo chicken slider — fresh shredded buffalo chicken tossed in a creamy house sauce, layered with mozzarella cheese and baked in the oven.
In a column written for auburnpub.com, Robert Harding labeled the Rapidz Buffalo chicken slider as the number one entry based on his taste testings of the competition.
“The word of the day is ‘fresh.’ That’s what the Massena-based Rapidz food trailer promised on a dry-erase board promoting its Buffalo chicken slider. Other food trucks offered sliders in past years and they were good. But this is the cream of the crop,” he wrote.
“The chicken was marinated and pulled, then placed on “bakery fresh” rolls. Homemade coleslaw was added as a topping. It was excellent. Everything about this sandwich was tasty. The rolls were, as promised, fresh. You could tell these weren’t some generic brand rolls from the grocery store. The chicken was flavorful. Being Buffalo chicken, it had the right amount of heat. It wasn’t overpowering. And the homemade coleslaw was a great topper. There were other dishes with coleslaw Saturday. This coleslaw was the best,” Mr. Harding wrote.
“Rapidz seemed confident that we would like their sample this year. They were right. Out of 17 entries on Sunday, Rapidz had the best of the bunch,” he wrote.
The gist of it
n WHAT: Corey and Jennifer Deshaies brought their Buffalo chicken slider to the New York State Fair for a Taste NY Food Truck Competition and came home with a second-place win
n WHEN: The competition was held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
n THE RULES: Competitors could use only one item for their competition, and votes were cast by fairgoers who paid $3 for a sample
