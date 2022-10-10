Catholic Charities launches Fall Food Truck Festival

The Community and Family Resource Center, (CFRC), at Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC), is launching a Fall Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, 808 West Broadway, Fulton. Here, the committee meets to finalize plans for the event. Front, from left: Alex Fitzpatrick, CCOC board; Brooke Foster, program coordinator, CFRC; Barbara McCann, Executive Administrative Assistant; Back: Kim Anglestein, Program Supervisor; Tim Archer, CCOC Community Engagement Coordinator; and Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC, executive director. Absent from photo, CCOC board members Stephanie Davis, Lynn Toth, Sean Broderick, Dan Phillips, and Steve Chirello. Steve Chirello photo.

FULTON - The Community and Family Resource Center at Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC), is launching a Fall Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, it was announced by Brook Foster, program coordinator for the Community and Family Resource Center.

“We’re emphasizing ‘family’ in our festival,” Foster said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy a variety of free activities and really welcome in the fall season.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.