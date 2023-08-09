Gluten is a group of proteins in grains like wheat, rye, and barley. It’s commonly found in bread, pasta, cereal, crackers, starchy breakfast foods, and baked goods. Originally, gluten-free foods were made for the one percent (yes read that again, one) of Americans with celiac disease. If these people eat gluten, their immune cells turn against them, damaging their gut health. Some people without celiac disease avoid gluten to clear up digestive issues, fatigue, or other symptoms. They may have a gluten sensitivity. If you don’t fall into either category, consider the following info before giving up gluten for good.
Choices!
Some people naturally make healthier choices and consume fewer calories when they go gluten free. For example, you might opt for a leafy green salad at lunch instead of a bread-covered cheeseburger. But if you’re drenching that salad in mayo-heavy dressing and adding calorie-dense toppings—or using a gluten-free bun, but still downing that double-decker cheeseburger—it’s not exactly a recipe health.
Don’t Assume Gluten-Free Means Good for You
Switching to gluten-free breads, snacks, and desserts does not make these healthy options. Here’s what you need to know.
— Without gluten, food may need more sugar and fat to taste good, which means more calories and ingredients. Check the nutrition facts label!
— Gluten-free foods are often made with refined flours and starches from foods like potato, tapioca, and rice. These can be low in nutrients and lack the fiber that keeps you full longer.
— You can still enjoy satisfying whole grains on a gluten-free diet. Look for products made with amaranth, teff, quinoa, whole grain rice, millet, sorghum, buckwheat, and oats. (Just read labels and watch out for cross-contamination warnings.)
Bottom Line?
When it comes to gluten, whether you avoid it or embrace it, making informed decisions will impact your health. Read nutrition labels and make the best choices for you!
