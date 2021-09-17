CENTRAL SQUARE - The pandemic shut down life in 2020. But it was unable to cage the Central Square Lions Club. The group, like many others, had to learn to think “outside the box”. Continuing to do just that, the Lions will bring their apple fritters back as a drive-thru event combined with a chicken barbecue from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (or until sold out) on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Goettel Community Park in Central Square.
This will be a drive-thru, cash only event. Cars will enter at the south end of the park, place an order, pay and receive food tickets.
Fritters are three for $2. Chicken barbecue by the Hastings VFW will be $13 for the dinner: chicken, salt potatoes and beans. Note: the chicken will not be ready until around 11 a.m. The local Boy Scouts will have beverage for sale, and the Hastings Lions will have desert to sell.
The apple fritters became the Central Square Lions claim to fame decades ago and remained a favorite at the annual Applefest hosted by the Lioness Club. There will not be a festival this year with the ever changing CDC and state guidelines.
Understanding that, the Central Square Lions will prepare their fritters, trying to guesstimate making enough.
What else has the Central Square Lions Club done to help the community throughout the pandemic? In 2020 a Swap Cupboard was set up inside Benny’s Auction store. Where folks could donate or take food when needed. The club helped three restaurants by purchasing gift cards for meals. Those gift cards were given to front line workers- all those working at the Urgent Care, Central Square postal employees, and the Central Square DPW workers as a thank-you. The Lions gave away Halloween candy to over 300 at a drive-thru, and collected 366 pairs of eyeglasses to donate. Next hurdle was their annual Christmas baskets. Unable to follow tradition, the club provided gift cards for turkey and groceries, for 100 families, with a gift for children, and mittens provided by the Lioness club.
When 2021 began, the pandemic still in place, the Central Square Lions were able to donate $4,800 to both the Central Square American Legion Post 915 and the Hastings VFW to assist veterans. The club provided 327 books and crayons to Golisano Children’s Hospital, provided two scholarships to graduating high school seniors, and cleaned up Veteran’s Memorial Park.
Pandemic or not, the Central Square Lions will do their best to serve the community and partner with other local organizations to help where needed. If people have interest in being part of this organization that serves, email: centralsquarelionsclub@gmail.com, or contact the on Facebook.
