Chef Pati Jinich’s take on latkes comes with a Mexican twist

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers early and steady snow likely later in the day. High near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening will become rain and snow showers in the overnight hours. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.