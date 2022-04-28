PALERMO - The Palermo United Methodist Church will host a chicken and biscuit dinner at 4:30 p.m. until sold out on Thursday, May 5. This dinner will be served in person (with limited seating). New this year there will be an option to pick up takeout dinners and eat them upstairs in the café area and dinners will be available for takeout through drive through served from the upper church parking lot.
Dinner will include portions of chicken and gravy, two jumbo biscuits, mashed potatoes, a vegetable, cole slaw and dessert.
Adult dinners are $10, children age six through 12 are $6, and children age five and under are free. Follow signs and stay in a vehicle and the dinners will be delivered.
The church is located on County Route 35 just off of State Route 3 in Palermo, just north of Palermo Center.
