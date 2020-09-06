PHOENIX - The Phoenix First United Methodist Church will host a drive-through chicken and biscuit dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The church is located at 49 Jefferson St. in the village of Phoenix.
Dinner includes chicken and biscuits, sides and homemade dessert. Price for adults is $8, seniors $7, children (ages 6-12) $5 and a family rate of $20 (two adults plus two children).
For more information call the church office at 315-695-4746.
