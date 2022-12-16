I’m the first to admit I was a pretty terrible cook as a newlywed. Granted, I was barely a year out of college with little-to-no actual cooking experience under my 20-something belt, but still. Some of those first few meals I served my new husband were god-awful.

One early marriage dish that sticks out as particularly bad was a Hungarian goulash. Stew is usually one of the best (and easiest to make) comfort foods, but apparently I got it way wrong by making it way too spicy. To this day, my husband still comes to dinner with a look of trepidation any time he sees me reach for a can of paprika.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.