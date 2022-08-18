Community picnic at St. James Episcopal Church

PULASKI - St. James Episcopal Church, located at 24 Lake St. in Pulaski, will host its First Annual Community Picnic from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
All are welcome to join them in the parking lot for an old-fashioned picnic, where they will serve hot dogs, baked beans, chips, cookies and beverages. There will also be a kids’ sidewalk chalk art competition, a cornhole toss and a whiffle bucket toss. All supplies will the provided at the picnic, and prizes will be awarded at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
