From Seoul to Seattle, the soaring cost of coffee beans is trickling into the cups of consumers.
Some of the world’s biggest roasters and sellers of coffee are upping menu prices, having flagged that customers would be paying more as beans began to surge last year. Higher wages and other costs have also added to the rising charge for a daily cup, which is in turn increasing the inflationary pressures coursing through the global economy.
Futures for arabica coffee jumped 76% in 2021, hitting decade highs after droughts and once-in-a-generation frosts damaged crops in Brazil, the world’s top producer. Most-active futures this year are up more than 5%. Big roasters will generally buy inventory months or years in advance, meaning a further price onslaught could be in store.
“The next 12 to 18 months will be tough for the consumer and we expect prices to rally further this year,” said Geordie Wilkes, head of research at brokerage Sucden Financial in London. “We do not anticipate a proportionate change in consumption as a result of higher prices; we could see a shift toward different blends or from roast and ground to soluble.”
A fractured supply chain, where roasters are having to pay exorbitant rates for shipping containers, has forced some coffee traders to revert to chartering break-bulk vessels.
“Margins have been squeezed but also various market participants were behind the curve and were waiting for a dip in the market that never came,” said Wilkes.
Starbucks plans to continue raising menu prices again this year, after doing so in October and January, CEO Kevin Johnson told investors on an earnings call Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.