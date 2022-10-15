LOWVILLE — Each year as part of the Cream Cheese Festival, Kraft Heinz sponsors a cream cheese recipe contest. In recent years there have been two categories — non-dessert and dessert.
This year the non-dessert category was won by Renee Widrick of Lowville with her “Sweater Weather Chili.” She was followed in second place by Tabitha Duerr with her “Crockpot Cream Cheese Corn Dip” and William Gilmore in third place with his “Easy Crockpot Tortellini Shells.”
The top three in the dessert category were the South Lewis Science Club in first place with “Cream Cheese Ice Cream,” Kathey Lehman and Braelynn Eaves with their “Pumpkin Latte Cookie,” and Anna Birchenough with “Cloud Nine Apple Pie Bombs.”
Mrs. Widrick, who along with her husband, Timothy own Judge’s Quarters B&B, Lowville, has been participating in the recipe contest since 2011, receiving her first win in 2012 for a pumpkin chocolate cheesecake. Since that time, she have won and or placed in the two categories — nine first places and two seconds — for the years entered.
“I am always excited to walk away with a win,” the contest winner said. “A lot of time is put into creative cooking and displays, so to place or win is a true honor. Most years I go in unsure because there are so many good recipes and displays,”
Early on Mrs. Widrick realized that although it is very important to create a delicious dish, the contest is about being creative with cream cheese — thinking outside of the box — and then presenting it well to the judges.
“So with each passing year, I begin thinking cream cheese many months before the festival — like December — how can I alter this recipe with cream cheese and have it taste amazing,” the cook said. “Once I master the recipe to my liking, I think how will I present it? This I take very seriously from how it will look and to how I will keep it cold or hot.”
Some of Mrs. Widrick’s award winning recipes were lemon cheesecake, raspberry white chocolate cheesecake with Tug Hill wine sauce, caramel apples, ice cream and truffles.
“One year I was challenged by a friend who said — ‘I bet you can’t make a cheesecake with beer!’” Mrs. Widrick said.
Accepting the challenge, she entered a stout beer cheesecake with peanut pretzel crust which received second place in the dessert category. That year she claimed the first place in the non-dessert category for her Krafty Clam Chowder.
This year, she also entered in both categories.
“I planned for many months for a dessert — key lime pie with blueberry rhubarb sauce,” Mrs. Widrick said. “About a week before the festival I came up with a really good non-dessert entry, so I quickly pulled a display together for it, and tweaked the recipe to delicious. To my surprise — yes, every year it is a surprise — the key lime did not shine but the Sweater Weather Chili snagged the win in the non-dessert. It’s a slightly spicy chicken, corn, white bean chili made creamy with cream cheese and pepper jack cheese.”
To those considering entering the contest, the veteran entrant advises to think outside the box, be creative and present the entry well.
“Most importantly, cook like it’s for your family,” she said. “Make something your family would love or include family — they are great tasters/critiquers — in the process.”
She advises contest participants to take heart if their entry is not selected as a winner.
“You never know how the judges will receive your entries,” she said. “So don’t walk away feeling defeated, the next year may bring different tastes in judges.”
Pre-pandemic, the South Lewis Science Club submitted yearly entries in the Cream Cheese Festival contest with a variety of successes, according to club adviser Anne Huntress. Prize money awarded was utilized for further experimentation.
The club is an offshoot of The American Chemical Societies “Chem Club” Program.
“We receive funding and an ‘Adopted Scientist’ through that program every year,” said Ms. Huntress. “Yearly, we work with our adopted scientist — James Munn from Black River Valley Natural — to try our hand at making flavored butter, mascarpone, granola, or whatever the students are interested in attempting. Every year is a new experiment. The goal is to provide extracurricular advancement in whatever field of science students are interested in investigating.”
The club has also participated in The U.S. Crystal Growing Competition, have designed and constructed SMART Houses, organized a high school Science Fair and researched/implemented various methods to decrease mosquito population in area villages.
Club membership varies based on student interest.
“The goal is to provide extra curricular advancement in whatever field of science students are interested in investigating,” said the adviser.
All high school students are invited to attend the bi-monthly meetings.
“Due to The Cream Cheese Festival being so early in the year, we only had two participants experiment in making a variety of ice cream samples but had many eager students willing to be part of the taste-testing crew,” Ms. Huntress said, noting Grace Baily and Mariah Kulpa created the winning entry.
According to the adviser the final recipe involved “the most sugar and vanilla,” was voted to be “the creamiest” by the taste-testers and “used the machine to do the work” — the final recipe used a beater instead of shaking a bag by hand.
“It is quite delicious immediately after making but is better after three to four hours of freezing,” said Ms. Huntress. “The students realized a vast difference in whipping the heavy cream first and than folding in the other ingredients instead of attempting to whip them all at once.”
