ROME — As host of the Empire Plate streaming video series, Bill Vinci receives requests from eatery owners all over the Empire State for visits, booking him well into this summer.
Many of those visits have been in Northern New York, from the Coachlight Inn in Brantingham, to The Bayside Grill in Ogdensburg.
At each place, Mr. Vinci has marveled at certain discoveries, such as the gravy-covered macaroni salad at Mo’s Place in Watertown.
“I can see me eating this at 2:30 in the morning, after a night out,” he says in that Empire Plate video.
Or at The Coal Docks Restaurant and Bar in Cape Vincent, where Mr. Vinci admired the local heritage on display before biting into a Clapsaddle Sandwich, consisting of sliced prime rib topped with sauteed onions and melted cheddar on a grilled pretzel roll, au jus for dipping.
But the success of Empire Plate, now in its eighth season as a Facebook video series that will hit the 500 episode mark this year, didn’t come easy.
Mr. Vinci recalled the early days of his series, in which he visits restaurants, talks to owners, patrons and explores food options — capturing the essence of the establishments in about 12 minutes.
“Those first couple of years weren’t always the nicest,” Mr. Vinci said in a phone interview from his home in Rome, Oneida County.
He would walk in to a restaurant and make his pitch: He’s a host of a fledgling restaurant-themed video series, wondering if the owners would have a few minutes for him to explain it all.
“A lot of people would scream and yell at me, like, ‘Get out of my place. I don’t know who the hell you are’ and this and that,” he said. “It was tough. I really had to work my tail off.”
Across eight years of the series, he estimates he probably talked to 1,500 restaurant owners.
“A lot of them, you get the door slammed on you, but a lot of people would say, ‘Ya, I’ll give you five minutes.’”
Those minutes have turned into hours of video, and this year, Empire Plate will reach its 500th episode. Mr. Vinci, who charges $800 to make an Empire Plate video, now seldom has to make a pitch. People reach out to him. He’s the face of Empire Plate, but his production crew consists of his son, Ryan, a professional firefighter and paramedic in the Utica Fire Department, and videographer Lafayette Cunningham, owner of Digital Fusion, Rome.
“I tell people this all the time: If I wasn’t in the restaurant business my whole life and I was just some guy off the street doing something like this, it probably wouldn’t work,” Mr. Vinci said. “I know the business. I know how tough it is. I know for a lot of mom and pop places, there’s not a lot there to advertise with.”
‘In my blood’
Mr. Vinci’s grandparents emigrated to America from Sicily, Italy, and opened Vinci’s Restaurant in Rome in 1930. It closed in 1970.
“I can remember certain tastes of food there, which is crazy,” Mr. Vinci said. “My grandfather was known for his tripe. People from all over New York state would come to Rome and eat his tripe. It was just famous around New York.”
He fondly recalled family gatherings at the restaurant.
“My grandparents had a huge family,” Mr. Vinci said. “Every Christmas Eve and Christmas day, we would all be there, probably 60 or 70 people there. And my aunts and uncles would be in the kitchen making the seven fishes for Christmas Eve and we’d all have the tables connected.”
Mr. Vinci’s parents opened Vinci’s II in 1980, and Bill worked as a short-order cook there. In the mid 1990s, his sister reopened the original Vinci’s, and he would make favorites like its pizzas and antipasto salads. Vinci’s restaurant location, 611 E. Dominick St., is now The Mill bar and grill, not owned by the family.
“Food has been in my blood ever since I was born,” Mr. Vinci said.
But creating a food-related video series did not come naturally.
Back to school
After the family business closed, Mr. Vinci said he got a job at FedEx, but hurt himself on the job, becoming disabled.
“After six months, they kind of said I was damaged goods and they let me go,” he said.
At age 44 he went back to school at Mohawk Valley Community College to study communications and marketing.
“I was much older than the students around me,” he said.
He knew nothing about social media and realized he was far behind in that field compared to his fellow students.
“That motivated me to learn more, despite my flip phone,” he said.
He dove into his assignments with gusto.
“I was kind of shy and new to social media stuff,” Mr. Vinci said. “We had a lot of projects, like — ‘If you had your own restaurant or business, how would you promote it?’”
That lit the Empire Plate fuse.
When Mr. Vinci came up with the idea, his son Ryan was heading to class at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Albany. Mr. Vinci called him from the MVCC campus.
“I said, ‘Hey, Ryan, I have an idea. You know the show, ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives?’ Why don’t we do something like that for Central New York? We’d go around, filming at mom and pop places and help try to promote them,’” Mr. Vinci said.
His son told him they didn’t know much about film production.
“I said, ‘We’re going to learn, take classes. We’re going to figure it out and give it a shot,’” Mr. Vinci said.
Ryan said he was intrigued by the idea and sat down to listen to his dad’s plan. He ended up missing his class.
“I’m like, ‘All right, let me sit down outside and let’s try to figure out if this is a possibility and how we’re going to do this,’” Ryan recalled. “I said, ‘It shouldn’t be too hard. I could probably film it, edit it.’ Not knowing how hard it is to actually edit video if you don’t know anything about it.”
Ryan is used to his father’s creative ideas.
“His mind is crazy,” he said. “It goes from one idea to another — like that. He could be walking with the phone around his house with idea after idea coming into his mind. Some of them, I’m like, ‘No way.’ Others, it’s, ‘All right. We can probably do something with this.’”
Ryan spent one semester at Polytechnic before deciding to pursue his EMT/firefighting career.
“We filmed the first couple episodes,” Ryan said.
“I told him, ‘We’ll have to figure out the editing part as we go,’” Mr. Vinci said.
To find the places to film required a carefree attitude.
“The first two or three years, I basically spent most of my time on the road,” Mr. Vinci said. “I’d say, ‘I’m going to go to like Auburn today and take mostly the back roads instead of the Thruway.’ I’d look for a little diner or dive, coffee house, ice cream stand or restaurant. I’d pull over and walk in.”
On the second episode, they realized utilizing a tripod for the camera would improve things.
From there, production quality increased. To get to where it is today required different paths and partnerships, but for about the past three years, the Vincis say, the quality has been superb thanks to the work of Mr. Cunningham.
“It’s been amazing,” Ryan said. “The quality has jumped to another level, even beyond stuff you see on TV.”
The Empire Plate team has been as far south as Brooklyn. A market they hope to begin exploring is Western New York, especially Buffalo. The farthest north the team has been was when it visited The Bayside Grill in Ogdensburg last summer, but Mr. Vinci said Empire Plate is scheduled to film at Waddington’s Main Street Perc on June 15.
Part of his job during Empire Plate duties, Ryan said, is to offer moral support to his dad.
“There’s some things he can’t eat,” Ryan said. “He doesn’t drink a lot and doesn’t like beers at all, so if we go to a brewery, I’m pretty much the guy for that. I’ve got ideas, and we usually meet for coffee. He’ll pitch his ideas and see if some of them are worth looking into and how we could go about doing some of these things.”
Mr. Vinci believes there’s a particular aspect of Empire Plate that has helped to make it successful.
“The number one thing I hear from most people is that they’re family-owned,” he said. “That’s important to me because that’s how I grew up. The fact that we don’t do any chain restaurants — people love that.”
He said viewers also like to discover how the restaurants came to be and how owners came up with their menus.
“Some of these people had never been in the restaurant business,” he said. “It’s a tough thing to go in and open if you’ve never been in it. You gotta be there day and night.”
Statewide response
In Cape Vincent, Francis A. and Jenny Letizia opened Telly’s Inn on Dec. 1, 2020. The restaurant at 427 S. Market St. was formerly The Bad Apple Inn. Mr. Letizia is a native of Camillus, and Jenny is a native of Utica. A few years ago, the couple came to the river to retire and to renovate a cottage on Mud Bay. They would often visit The Bad Apple Inn to dine and to converse with staff. During one of those conversations, a waitress suggested the couple purchase The Bad Apple Inn.
Mrs. Letizia had a career in real estate and Mr. Letizia retired from National Grid.
Mrs. Letizia said her first reaction to the waitress’s suggestion was, “Absolutely not! We’re looking to retire!’”
But she talked it over with Francis, and they decided to consider it.
“But the only way to consider it is if I bring my Utica network up here,” Mrs. Letizia recalled saying, and added, tongue in cheek, “Utica is known, obviously, for the best food in the country.”
Josh Johnston is the executive chef at Telly’s, which is described as “fine-dining Italian.” Its name is a reflection of what a friend of the owners says is a resemblance of Mr. Letizia to the late actor Telly Savalas.
“Nothing is canned or jarred here,” Mrs. Letizia said. “Everything is homemade.”
She said that Mr. Vinci was booked in February 2021, and he and his Empire Plate team arrived to film in July, with the video released in early August. The reaction when the video was posted was nearly immediate.
“We actually got 4,000 views within the first couple of hours,” Mrs. Letizia said. “We have people drive from all over the state. We’ve had people drive from Rochester just for an anniversary dinner.”
The couple has booked the Empire Plate team to return in August for a second video.
“We’re going to bring him back every year,” Mrs. Letizia said.
‘the love of restaurants’
Mr. Vinci said his Empire Plate productions, at $800, are “a deal” compared to a television commercial.
“I give you an 8-to-10-minute full show for that same amount of money,” he said. “We’re not in this to make a ton of money. We split that between three guys. So there’s not a lot of money there. I do it for the love of restaurants and I want to see people succeed and I want to bring people in.”
He also treasures the relationships with restaurant professionals he has developed over the years; some who had to fold their eateries because of the pandemic.
“Some of my closest friends are now people where I filmed at,” Mr. Vinci said. “We talk on the phone, invited to their kids’ graduations. To me, that’s the most important thing — the friendship that’s come out of doing this.”
Ryan Vinci said some people may be apprehensive to visit an unfamiliar restaurant and The Empire Plate is a way to address those concerns.
“They’re scared, maybe, to walk in and try something new,” Ryan said. “They don’t know what the atmosphere is like, what the food is like. We give them that whole walk through of how everything looks in there, how the people are. We’ve met so many amazing people.”
The Vincis will soon have another outlet to meet people over food. Mr. Vinci plans to open a “brick and mortar” establishment, the B-52 Bagel and Deli Shop in Rome. It will have a 1980s theme.
“I wanted something different and fun,” Mr. Vinci said. “It’s going to be a unique and different place for the area. The closest ’80s-style diner I found is in Florida.”
The restaurant, scheduled to open sometime this year, will also sell food products from around New York state.
In the spirit of Empire Plate, he’s confident the restaurant will become a destination.
“It’s going to be one of those places where people are going to travel, saying, ‘Hey, we gotta go check out this place in Rome, New York, that’s really cool.’”
The details
WHAT: “The Empire Plate” video series.
WHERE: View on its Facebook video series, facebook.com/EmpirePlate
HOST/CREATOR: Rome native Bill Vinci.
MILESTONE: “The Empire Plate” is scheduled to mark its 500th episode this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.