Deviled eggs can be heavenly snack

metro creative graphicsDeviled eggs can be used to make a quick snack or an appetizer that is always a hit. Ron Wingard Photography

Today we have deviled eggs. This recipe can be used to make a quick snack, or an appetizer that is always a hit.

There are a bunch of optional garnishes to switch up the flavor ever so slightly to keep these deviled eggs interesting.

Ingredients:

· 6 eggs (in shell)

· 2 tablespoons light mayonnaise

· 1 teaspoon mustard

Optional Garnishes:

· Pickle

· Relish

· Sliced scallions

· Sliced green or black olives

Instructions:

1. Put eggs into a saucepan. Cover with cold water.

2. Bring eggs to a simmer (small bubbles) and cook for 12 minutes.

3. Remove from the heat and drain

4. Crack eggs under cold water and allow to cool. Remove shells.

5. Split eggs in half, lengthwise and remove yolks

6. Put yolks, dressing and mustard into a small zipper-lock plastic bag to mix.

7. Cut a small hole in a lower corner of the bag. Squeeze mixture into egg white halves.

8. Garnish as desired

Nutrition Facts:

Serving: 2 prepared egg halves

Calories: 90

Total Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Sodium: 174mg

Total Carbohydrate: 1g

Total Sugars: 1g

Protein: 6g

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.