Today we have deviled eggs. This recipe can be used to make a quick snack, or an appetizer that is always a hit.
There are a bunch of optional garnishes to switch up the flavor ever so slightly to keep these deviled eggs interesting.
Ingredients:
· 6 eggs (in shell)
· 2 tablespoons light mayonnaise
· 1 teaspoon mustard
Optional Garnishes:
· Pickle
· Relish
· Sliced scallions
· Sliced green or black olives
Instructions:
1. Put eggs into a saucepan. Cover with cold water.
2. Bring eggs to a simmer (small bubbles) and cook for 12 minutes.
3. Remove from the heat and drain
4. Crack eggs under cold water and allow to cool. Remove shells.
5. Split eggs in half, lengthwise and remove yolks
6. Put yolks, dressing and mustard into a small zipper-lock plastic bag to mix.
7. Cut a small hole in a lower corner of the bag. Squeeze mixture into egg white halves.
8. Garnish as desired
Nutrition Facts:
Serving: 2 prepared egg halves
Calories: 90
Total Fat: 6g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Sodium: 174mg
Total Carbohydrate: 1g
Total Sugars: 1g
Protein: 6g
