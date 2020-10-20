Dunkin’ premieres its first-ever spicy Ghost Pepper donut

Dunkin’ has spiced things up.
The sweets and coffee company introduced its first-ever spicy donut Wednesday as part of its spooky season lineup, CNN Business reported last week.
The Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut, made from a classic yeast dough, has a strawberry icing laced with a cayenne and ghost pepper blend.
The ghost pepper is one of the world’s hottest chili peppers.
The timely new creation will be available through December at U.S. Dunkin’ locations.
Krispy Kreme, rival to the Massachusetts-based chain, recently introduced items timed to Halloween as well, with monster-themed donuts like Dracula (known as Drake Monster) or a werewolf named Wolfie.
Krispy Kreme customers who want to trick-or-treat at locations will also get a free donut if they arrive in costume on Oct. 31.
