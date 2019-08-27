Meal prepping has become increasingly popular in the United States for people looking for healthy food on the go.
If you’re looking for a quick, delicious on-the-go breakfast food, these bacon and avocado hash brown egg cups are worth a try.
BACON AND AVOCADO HASH BROWN EGG CUPS
2½ cups hash browns, thawed
3 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
6 eggs
½ avocado, diced
½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
2 slices bacon
½ bell pepper, diced
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a muffin tin with cooking spray and set aside.
Pour hash browns into a large bowl. Add olive oil one tablespoon at a time, stirring in between, until the hash browns are just coated, not oily. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Line each muffin cup with seasoned hash browns, pressing down to fit the bottom and sides of each cup, creating a crust. Place muffin tin in preheated oven and cook for about 20 minutes, or until the hash browns are golden brown.
Lower oven temperature to 325 F. Whisk eggs in a mixing bowl. Fold in avocado, cheese and bacon.
Scoop egg mixture into each hash brown crust and place back in oven. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until eggs are set.
Let cool for a few minutes and serve. Makes eight servings.
Per serving: 160 calories; 12 grams fat; 8 grams protein; 6 grams carbohydrates; 1 gram fiber; 150 milligrams sodium.
