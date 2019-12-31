Even Brussels sprouts haters will love these bites

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow in the afternoon. High 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.