MEXICO — Open pantry will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at The First Presbyterian Church, 4361 Church St. Mexico.
All are welcome. Bring a photo ID to register for open pantry. They are currently doing curbside pick-up only. Wear a mask and stay in a vehicle until the food is delivered to the car/truck. This program is overseen by the Church’s Board of Deacons and has no restrictions.
For more information call the Presbyterian Church office, 315-963-7902.
