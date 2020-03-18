The Callimachus Lodge 369 and Phoenix Elizabeth Chapter O.E.S. fish dinners that are held every Friday until April 10 at the Phoenix Masonic Lodge, 451 Main St., Phoenix will now be sold as takeout only.
Call 315-695-5552 to place orders. Food will be delivered curbside at the State Street side (off the village parking area) of the lodge.
Fried or broiled haddock, shrimp, scallops, chicken fingers, seafood platter, fries, coleslaw, drink and desserts will be available.
Prices are $12 for fish or shrimp dinners, $14 for scallop dinner or seafood platter, $10 for chicken finger dinner, $6 for kids fish or shrimp dinner and $8 for kids scallop or platter dinner.
Money raised is used to support Dollars for Scholars and the local food pantry.
