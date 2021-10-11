On Food Network, the roles have reversed and it’s the chef that’s on the chopping block.
After spending nearly three decades with Food Network, renowned chef Bobby Flay and the network have agreed to part ways after contract negotiations between the two parties failed.
Flay’s three-year contract concludes at the end of the year.
Despite claims by Flay’s management team at WME that negotiations were still taking place, Food Network sources told Variety that the Discovery-owned cable channel has made its decision and won’t be able to agree on the financial terms.
Flay made his first appearance on Food Network in 1994 when it was on TV for less than a year.
In his time there, Flay has hosted many programs, including “Beat Bobby Flay” and “Brunch at Bobby’s.” He also made regular appearances on popular shows like “Chopped,” “Iron Chef American,” “Worst Cooks in America” and “The Next Food Network Star.”
In 2015, Flay became the first TV chef to have a star placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He also owns many restaurants around the country in addition to writing over a dozen cookbooks.
