Jennifer Coward is making soup for her daughter in her kitchen on July 13 in Palos Verdes, Calif. She is better now, but Jennifer had experienced crushing fatigue and full-body itching after eating a vegan meat replacement. There have been reports of customers suffering health problems after eating a vegan meat-replacement product called “lentil crumbles” that was sold by the online meal-kit company Daily Harvest. Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times/TNS