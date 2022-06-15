LOWVILLE — Food Truck Fridays have become a summer fixture in Lewis County over the past five years and this year, the sixth annual season, will be no exception.
On June 24, at least 14 food trucks, including Squishy’s BBQ, Brake from the Grind, LaMont’s Food Fair, Humble Palace, Tug Hill Roasters and Elm Street Tacos, will be among those assembled at the Lewis County Fairgrounds in Lowville, 5485 Bostwick St., from 6 to 9 p.m. for the season’s kickoff.
Live music will be provided by Bill Burkhard and the bevy of lawn games will once again be ready for family fun.
Community organizations will also have informational booths set up on the grounds.
After the success of the Food Truck Friday held in Lyons Falls for the first time last year, planners have added yet another new location to the lineup.
On July 29, the second event of the summer will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Croghan Recreation Park, 9578 Park Drive in the village for the first time with the Joey Collins band performing live.
The Aug. 26 event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. will have trucks in position back at the fairgrounds with Due North providing the music. The final event of the year on Sept. 9 will again be held at Lyons Falls Riverside Park, 6904 Laura St., from 5 to 8 p.m. The Black Creek Band will be entertaining to close out the summer.
The first Food Truck Friday was held in 2017 with four food trucks. Two of the six trucks confirmed for the evening had backed out and the event was nearly dashed by downpours, according to the event organizer’s recollection on the Food Truck Fridays Facebook page. Last year, 16 trucks participated in August, the most in Food Truck Friday history.
Platinum sponsors for the family-friendly series include AmeriCU, Northern Credit Union, the Up! Coalition and the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce.
Pets on leashes are welcome and bringing a lawn chair is recommended.
To volunteer to work at the event or to have a food truck included, send an email to foodtruckfridayslowville@gmail.com or go to the event’s website at www.foodtruckfridayslc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.