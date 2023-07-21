WATERTOWN — Oscar Mayer’s “Frankmobile” made a stop in Watertown on Friday afternoon.
The Frankmobile had vehicles stopping to get a photo of it, and people walking up to take pictures next to the vehicle in the parking lot of the Thompson Park Golf Course.
