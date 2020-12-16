Free Christmas dinner provided by Oswego Alliance Church

OSWEGO - Oswego Alliance Church will offer a free Christmas dinner delivered by noon on Christmas Eve Day, Thursday, Dec. 24, to the first 200 orders only.
Delivery will be to homes within the Oswego City School District.
Reserve meals by calling the church office at 315-342-5493 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. before noon on Monday, Dec. 21.
“We served many in our community on Thanksgiving and want to extend that to Christmas as well,” said Pastor Danny Fierro.
If interested in this Christmas dinner of baked ziti, Italian bread, broccoli salad and a Christmas cookie, call to have meals delivered.
