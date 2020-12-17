Free Christmas Eve dinner

PULASKI - On Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24, St. James Episcopal Church, 24 Lake St., Pulaski will host a free dinner,
Menu is lasagna or pork loin roast.
Reservations are required, call 315-298-2106 by Dec. 22, if no answer leave name, number, how many dinners and meal choice.
Due to COVID-19 restriction this will be a “Kitchen to Trunk” pick up. Those who ordered dinner(s) will be able to pick them up between 1:30-3:30 p.m on Christmas Eve in the church’s parking lot.
