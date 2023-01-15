MINETTO - The Minetto United Methodist Church and the people of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Minetto will provide a free dinner on Sunday, January 22, serving dine-in guests and take-outs only in the dining room of the Methodist Church from 4-5:30 p.m. or until the food is gone. There will be no drive-thru service. The menu will be meatball sub, salad, chips, dessert and beverage. Donations are not expected but will be accepted.
A collection shed is available in the parking lot at the back of the church for clothing items that can be recycled. Useable items include: all clothing, shoes, sneakers, purses, blankets, sheets, pillowcases, drapes and stuffed toys.
