OSWEGO — Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church, 45 E. Utica St., will hold another free dinner from 4:30 tp 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4.
The church will provide a hot meal of chili and fixings.
The dinner will be served in a “take out” style as a drive thru from the church parking area on East Fourth Street.
Donations will be accepted, but never expected.
