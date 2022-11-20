OSWEGO - On Thursday, Nov. 24 the Oswego Alliance Church will hold their free Thanksgiving dinner.
Dinners are available by calling the church office at 315-342-5493. If no answer people may leave their order and someone will call and confirm. Delivery will start at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and continue until all are delivered.
Starting at 11 a.m., people may also stop by Monroe parking lot or at Hamilton Homes in their parking lot to pick up a meal.
