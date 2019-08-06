This recipe is from the latest Better Homes & Gardens cookbook, “Quick Homemade: Fast, Fresh Meals in 30 Minutes.”
SWEET AND SAVORY CHICKEN SALAD
Makes 4 servings
1 fresh pineapple, peeled, cored and cut lengthwise into 4 pieces
½ of a head of napa cabbage, cut crosswise into 1-inch-thick pieces, or 2 hearts romaine lettuce, halved crosswise
One 2 ¼-to-2 ½-pound roasted chicken, meat removed from bones and cut into bite-size pieces (remove skin if desired)
1 cup green and/or red seedless grapes, halved
1 Granny Smith apple, sliced
½ cup ginger-sesame stir-fry sauce
¼ cup creamy peanut butter
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
Slice pineapple pieces into ½-inch-thick slices. Arrange cabbage, chicken, grapes, apples slices and pineapple on a platter or individual plates.
For dressing: In a small bowl whisk together stir-fry sauce, peanut butter and crushed red pepper. If necessary, add water, 1 teaspoon at a time, to reach drizzling consistency. Drizzle dressing over salad.
