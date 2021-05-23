FULTON — The Fulton Rotary Club will hold a take-out chicken barbecue Saturday, June 12, at the Fulton Polish Home, 158 W. First St. S., Fulton. Pickup will begin at 11:30 a.m. and continue until all are sold out.
Dinners include ½ chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans and a roll. The cost is $10.
Pre-sale tickets are available from Fulton Rotary Club members. All pre-sale dinners must be picked up by 1:30 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit the Rotary Club’s many community projects.
The Fulton Rotary Club provides service to others, promotes integrity, and advances world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. Although the club meets normally at noon most Thursdays at the Tavern on the Lock in Fulton, meetings have moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on the Fulton Rotary Club is available on Facebook at Fulton Noon Rotary Club.
