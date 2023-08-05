General Mills doubles vitamin D in cereals

Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cheerios are the first two General Mills cereals to gain a vitamin D boost following the FDA’s increase to maximum limits of the nutrient in cereal. Dreamstime/TNS

 Dreamstime

General Mills is doubling the amount of vitamin D in some of its most popular cereals to address a common nutrient deficiency while also giving the company’s products a healthier shine.

Golden Valley-based General Mills, which is the top-selling cereal maker in the U.S., said Cheerios and Cinnamon Toast Crunch now carry 20% of the recommended daily value of the vitamin. That’s near the new maximum for breakfast cereal that federal regulators set earlier this year.

