MASSENA — The doors to the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce offices may be closed right now, but there’s still activity behind the scenes.
Included in those activities is a fundraising pasta dinner scheduled for Sunday at the Italian-American Club, 16 Beach St.
Toby Violi, a member of the chamber’s board of directors and one of the organizers, said it will be a drive-through pickup dinner.
“Pre-orders can be made by calling 315-514-1753 any time from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and any time after 10 a.m. on Sunday. Meals can be picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. at the Italian-American Club,” he said.
The cost is $10 per person, and the meal includes rigatoni, salad, roll and dessert. Money raised will benefit the Chamber of Commerce activities.
Mr. Violi said he was asked what kind of a fundraiser would be beneficial, and he coordinated with Dan Bronchetti at the Italian-American Club to do the take-out pasta dinner.
“It just took shape fast. I can guarantee one thing — it’s going to be good,” he said.
But, Mr. Violi said, anyone who wants one of the dinners should make the pre-ordering phone call quickly this weekend because the number of meals is limited.
“We’re shooting for 120,” he said.
This is the second fundraiser held by the chamber this month.
“Last Friday we did a bingo night online,” he said.
Sponsors of Sunday’s dinner include BJ’s Wholesale Club, Walmart, Commercial Sales NY and the Italian-American Club .
Information on other chamber and local events can be found on the chamber’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/massenachamber.
