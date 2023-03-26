In honor of National Ranch Dressing Day, the Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream company announced a partnership with Hidden Valley Ranch to release a specialty flavor.
To be sold exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide, the eyebrow-raising treat is among seven new spring flavors served up by Van Leeuwen, who broke the internet last year with its Grey Poupon-flavored ice cream.
According to Hidden Valley, the pints promise the “savory flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness.”
Van Leeuwen’s co-founder and CEO Ben Van Leeuwen referred to the concoction as “possibly our most surprising ice cream yet.”
“We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything — pizza, carrots, french fries — but ice cream is a first for us,” Hidden Valley’s associate director Rachel Garrison said. “Insider tip? Top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfect salty crunch.”
Van Leeuwen’s new spring flavors include Sweet Maple Cornbread, Blood Orange Chocolate Chip, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Honey Graham Cracker and Limoncello Cake.
The new flavors will be on sale through May 28, for $4.98 at most Walmart stores nationwide.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.