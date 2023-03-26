We all scream for ranch ice cream?

Van Leeuwen launches Hidden Valley Ranch. Courtesy Van Leeuwen Ice Cream/TNS

 Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

In honor of National Ranch Dressing Day, the Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream company announced a partnership with Hidden Valley Ranch to release a specialty flavor.

To be sold exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide, the eyebrow-raising treat is among seven new spring flavors served up by Van Leeuwen, who broke the internet last year with its Grey Poupon-flavored ice cream.

Tribune Wire

