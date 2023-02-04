Gov. Kathleen Hochul, who wants to remove fossil fuels from buildings to fight climate change, unveiled proposed legislation Wednesday that lays out details and answers a question many have asked: What about cooking with gas?

In short, Hochul’s new bill would ban cooking equipment that uses natural gas or other fossil fuels, but only in new construction. People who already cook with gas could continue to do so indefinitely, even if they have to replace their existing stove someday.

